Vennela Kishore’s SSH Trailer: Murder Mystery

Get ready for a thrilling ride with Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, a crime saga starring Vennela Kishore. Scheduled for release on the 25th of this month, the film is directed by Writer Mohan. The film’s trailer is out now.

The story centres around the murder of a young girl named Mary, whose tragic death becomes the focal point of an investigation that stymies the local police. Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, a private detective, enters the scene to catch the criminal.

Vennela Kishore steps into the shoes of the famed detective and he played it convincingly. The lovebirds, portrayed by Raviteja Mahadyam and Ananya Nagalla, adds a romantic layer to the investigation.

Mallikarjun N’s camera work is impressive, whereas Sunil Kashyap’s BGM elevates the suspense. From dramatic confrontations to thrilling moments of discovery, the trailer hints at a captivating story that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Produced by Ganapathi Cinemas, Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes will have its release through Vamsi Nandipati.