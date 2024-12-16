x
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Malaika Arora Yoga Postures
Malavika Mohanan In White And Gold Kerala Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Bossy Look
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Vennela Kishore’s SSH Trailer: Murder Mystery

Published on December 16, 2024 by swathy

Vennela Kishore’s SSH Trailer: Murder Mystery

vennela kishore's SSH trailer release

Get ready for a thrilling ride with Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, a crime saga starring Vennela Kishore. Scheduled for release on the 25th of this month, the film is directed by Writer Mohan. The film’s trailer is out now.

The story centres around the murder of a young girl named Mary, whose tragic death becomes the focal point of an investigation that stymies the local police. Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, a private detective, enters the scene to catch the criminal.

Vennela Kishore steps into the shoes of the famed detective and he played it convincingly. The lovebirds, portrayed by Raviteja Mahadyam and Ananya Nagalla, adds a romantic layer to the investigation.

Mallikarjun N’s camera work is impressive, whereas Sunil Kashyap’s BGM elevates the suspense. From dramatic confrontations to thrilling moments of discovery, the trailer hints at a captivating story that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Produced by Ganapathi Cinemas, Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes will have its release through Vamsi Nandipati.

