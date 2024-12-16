x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works

Published on December 16, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works
image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive Interview With Allari Naresh
image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll

Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works

chandrababu inspects polavaram project

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inspected Polavaram Project works on Monday. The septuagenarian CM, who is determined to complete Polavaram Project, during his present term made a quick visit to the major irrigation project and took stock of the situation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke with Irrigation officials and inquired about the diaphragm walls construction and other details. He ordered officials to expedite the construction process, to get Project ready by October 2026.

“I’m determined to complete Polavaram Project by 2026. If we complete Polavaram Project and take up interlinking of rivers, then it will become a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. We can link Gollapalli, Basakacharla with Polavaram. Even Uttara Andhra Sujala Sravanthi will get water from Polavaram. Then the whole state will prosper with sufficient water and agriculture produce,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking to media at Polavaram Project.

“During my previous term, we had built almost 72 percent of diaphragm wall with about Rs 460 Cr. But YSRCP Govt spoiled the entire work in the name of reverse tendering. As YSRCP Govt failed to bridge copper dam gap, diaphragm wall got damaged in 2020 floods. Now we need additional Rs 2,400 Cr to construct diaphragm wall. Such is the heavy price we have to pay for YSRCP Government’s negligence and mistakes,” explained AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

AP Govt is constructing Polavaram Project with an ambitious vision. It is taller than the Three Gorges Dam in China. CM Chandrababu Naidu had visited Polavaram Project for about 30 times during his earlier term between 2014 and 19. With TDP alliance coming back to power, Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to complete it in this term to earn the credit for Polavaram’s construction.

Previous BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll
image
Game Changer is a Big Scale Mass Political Entertainer: Ram Charan

Latest

image
Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works
image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive Interview With Allari Naresh
image
Manchu Manoj and Mounika to join Janasena?
image
Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film all set to Roll

Most Read

image
Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works
image
BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha
image
Leaders make a beeline to KIMS

Related Articles

Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil