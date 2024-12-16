Chandrababu inspects Polavaram Project works

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inspected Polavaram Project works on Monday. The septuagenarian CM, who is determined to complete Polavaram Project, during his present term made a quick visit to the major irrigation project and took stock of the situation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke with Irrigation officials and inquired about the diaphragm walls construction and other details. He ordered officials to expedite the construction process, to get Project ready by October 2026.

“I’m determined to complete Polavaram Project by 2026. If we complete Polavaram Project and take up interlinking of rivers, then it will become a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. We can link Gollapalli, Basakacharla with Polavaram. Even Uttara Andhra Sujala Sravanthi will get water from Polavaram. Then the whole state will prosper with sufficient water and agriculture produce,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking to media at Polavaram Project.

“During my previous term, we had built almost 72 percent of diaphragm wall with about Rs 460 Cr. But YSRCP Govt spoiled the entire work in the name of reverse tendering. As YSRCP Govt failed to bridge copper dam gap, diaphragm wall got damaged in 2020 floods. Now we need additional Rs 2,400 Cr to construct diaphragm wall. Such is the heavy price we have to pay for YSRCP Government’s negligence and mistakes,” explained AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

AP Govt is constructing Polavaram Project with an ambitious vision. It is taller than the Three Gorges Dam in China. CM Chandrababu Naidu had visited Polavaram Project for about 30 times during his earlier term between 2014 and 19. With TDP alliance coming back to power, Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to complete it in this term to earn the credit for Polavaram’s construction.