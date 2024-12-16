x
Politics

BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

BRS makes serious allegations against Konda Surekha

konda surekha

Opposition BRS made serious allegations against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, saying that the oxen gifted to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada are being sold to slaughter house (Kabela).

BRS leader Rakesh Reddy breathed fire on Konda Surekha for misdeeds, mismanagement and appropriation of funds in the Telangana temples.

“It is extremely sad to know that the oxen (bullocks) gifted to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada are being sold to slaughter houses. This is a grave sin towards Lord Shiva and Nandishwara. Konda Surekha has spoiled the sanctity of temples and Endowments Ministry. She cannot wash her sins, even if she goes to Kashi,” lambasted Rakesh Reddy, coming up with allegations, which can potentially lead to unrest among the majority Hindu community.

“The bulls gifted to temples are being shifted to Konda Surekha’s cattle farm. It is a shame to say that she is our Endowments Minister. She talks of beers and biryanis and releases selfis videos. She should be sacked from the Ministry,” fired Rakesh Reddy demanding CM Revanth Reddy to show the door to Konda Surekha.

Rakesh Reddy also alleged that Congress Govt has used Rs 2 Crore funds from Vemulawada temple for Congress public meeting, explaining how Revanth Reddy Sarkar has been misusing temples and playing with Hindus sentiments.

BRS demanded for a probe with sitting judge on the irregularities in Telangana temples.

