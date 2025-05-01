Vishwambara Team tight-lipped on Release Date

Like never before, there are a lot of speculations about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambara. The film is a big-budget socio fantasy film which is directed by Vassishta and is produced by UV Creations. The makers are struggling to close the non-theatrical deals. After a huge delay, there are speculations that Vishwambara will release on July 24th. The new update says that the film is pushed for Dasara release this year.

Despite a lot of speculations surrounded, the team has not issued any statement about the new updates and the release date of the film. The team has to respond soon and post updates about Vishwambara. The VFX works have reached the final stages and the team will take a call on the release date soon. Megastar too is waiting to complete the pending shoot of Vishwambara and move on to Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer.