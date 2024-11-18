Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar

Congress MLA Vivek Venkatswamy is daring Revanth Reddy Sarkar by leading Malas protest against Telangana Government’s decision to implement Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub classification. Vivek’s efforts to mobilize Malas, may put CM Revanth Reddy and Congress party in a Catch-22 situation.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government initiated the process for sub-classification of SCs, as Supreme Court allowed for the long pending demand of certain SC Castes recently. Immediately after SC judgement, CM Revanth Reddy initiated steps for the implementation of SCs Categorisation in Telangana.

While Revanth Sarkar’s decision to take up implementation of SCs categorization is welcomed by Madigas, the community of Malas is clearly miffed.

Mala community has been so disappointed with Revanth Sarkar’s decision that, it is planning to launch a mass agitation and already holding meetings across districts to mobilize cadres and people.

While there is nothing unusual in a community taking up agitation to voice their concerns in a democracy, one interesting aspect of Malas agitation is, leader belonging to ruling party is leading them.

What’s making heads turn is, Vivek Venkatswamy, a senior leader in Congress, is leading an agitation against the decision taken by his own Government. In simple terms, it is nothing but rebellion against Government.

“Malas are being portrayed in a bad light and are being humiliated. Inspite of 30 lakh population, Malas are always being neglected by all political parties. It is being wrongly portrayed that Malas are usurping the SC reservation benefits by depriving other communities. To put an end to this misinformation and fake propaganda I have decided to lead Malas,” said Vivek Venkatswamy expressing his opinion.

“My father and our family have helped many SCs. We have never asked whether someone is a Madiga or Mala. But we are pained to see present day portrayal of Malas. We are just highlighting our concerns and presenting our point of view. We are not against anyone. We are not even criticizing anyone or Government,” further said Vivek Venkatswamy.

To show their strength and highlight their demands, Malas have planned a massive public meeting on Dec 1 in Hyderabad.

Dnr