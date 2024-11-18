x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz

Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar

Congress MLA Vivek Venkatswamy is daring Revanth Reddy Sarkar by leading Malas protest against Telangana Government’s decision to implement Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub classification. Vivek’s efforts to mobilize Malas, may put CM Revanth Reddy and Congress party in a Catch-22 situation.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government initiated the process for sub-classification of SCs, as Supreme Court allowed for the long pending demand of certain SC Castes recently. Immediately after SC judgement, CM Revanth Reddy initiated steps for the implementation of SCs Categorisation in Telangana.

While Revanth Sarkar’s decision to take up implementation of SCs categorization is welcomed by Madigas, the community of Malas is clearly miffed.

Mala community has been so disappointed with Revanth Sarkar’s decision that, it is planning to launch a mass agitation and already holding meetings across districts to mobilize cadres and people.

While there is nothing unusual in a community taking up agitation to voice their concerns in a democracy, one interesting aspect of Malas agitation is, leader belonging to ruling party is leading them.

What’s making heads turn is, Vivek Venkatswamy, a senior leader in Congress, is leading an agitation against the decision taken by his own Government. In simple terms, it is nothing but rebellion against Government.

“Malas are being portrayed in a bad light and are being humiliated. Inspite of 30 lakh population, Malas are always being neglected by all political parties. It is being wrongly portrayed that Malas are usurping the SC reservation benefits by depriving other communities. To put an end to this misinformation and fake propaganda I have decided to lead Malas,” said Vivek Venkatswamy expressing his opinion.

“My father and our family have helped many SCs. We have never asked whether someone is a Madiga or Mala. But we are pained to see present day portrayal of Malas. We are just highlighting our concerns and presenting our point of view. We are not against anyone. We are not even criticizing anyone or Government,” further said Vivek Venkatswamy.

To show their strength and highlight their demands, Malas have planned a massive public meeting on Dec 1 in Hyderabad.

Dnr

Next Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz Previous Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Latest

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Aamir Khan joins Therapy along with his daughter Ira
image
Rajamouli takes a small break from Work
image
The long wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive Interview of Telangana Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Dr Riyaz

Most Read

image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP
image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks