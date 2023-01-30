Waltair Veerayya 17 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 130Cr mark

Waltair Veerayya has another good weekend as the film has now neared the 130 Cr mark. The film after its third weekend has collected 129.80 Cr distributor share worldwide. The film is all set to breach the 130cr mark today and it needs 1.30 Cr from here to beat Sarileru Neekevvaru to emerge as All Time top 6th film (Telugu Version). It is a clean Blockbuster for Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No.150 with huge profits for all distributors.

Area 17 days Worldwide Collections 10Days Collections First Week Collections First 4 days collections First 3 days collections Day1 AP/TS Nizam 34.60 Cr (including GST) 31.68 Cr (incl GST) 26.60 Cr (including GST) 20.25 Cr 16.40 Cr 6.04 Cr Ceeded 17 Cr 15.70 Cr 13.95 Cr 10.50 Cr 8.40 Cr 3.50 Cr UA 19.15 Cr (including GST) 16.9 Cr (incl GST)

13.30 Cr (including GST) 7.08 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 8.75 Cr (including GST) 7.05 Cr 6.01 Cr 4.82 Cr 4.13 Cr 2.76 Cr East 10.78 Cr 9.82 Cr 8.23 Cr 5.55 Cr 4.54 Cr 2.68 Cr West 6.11 Cr 5.5Cr 4.62 Cr 3.34 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.06 Cr Krishna 7.45 Cr (including GST) 6.94 Cr (incl GST) 5.92 Cr (including GST) 4.12 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.49 Cr Nellore 4.48 Cr (including GST) 4.04 Cr (incl GST) 3.40 Cr (including GST) 2.12 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.05 Cr AP/TS 108.33 Cr 97.63 Cr 81.03 Cr 57.78 Cr 46.79 Cr 22.08 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 8 Cr 6.60 Cr 5 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 12.95 Cr 12.70 Cr 11.50 Cr 10.80 Cr 9.60 Cr Worldwide 129.78 Cr (118.70 Cr excluding GST) 118.33 Cr (109.30 Cr Excl GST) 99.13 Cr 73.58 Cr 60.64 Cr Pre-Business 90 Cr 90 Cr (Excl GST) 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr 73 Cr