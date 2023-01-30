Waltair Veerayya 17 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 130Cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
0

Waltair Veerayya has another good weekend as the film has now neared the 130 Cr mark. The film after its third weekend has collected 129.80 Cr distributor share worldwide. The film is all set to breach the 130cr mark today and it needs 1.30 Cr from here to beat Sarileru Neekevvaru to emerge as All Time top 6th film (Telugu Version). It is a clean Blockbuster for Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No.150 with huge profits for all distributors.

Area17 days Worldwide Collections10Days CollectionsFirst Week CollectionsFirst 4 days collectionsFirst 3 days collectionsDay1 AP/TS
Nizam 34.60 Cr (including GST)31.68 Cr (incl GST)26.60 Cr (including GST)20.25 Cr16.40 Cr6.04 Cr
Ceeded 17 Cr15.70 Cr13.95 Cr10.50 Cr8.40 Cr3.50 Cr
UA 19.15 Cr (including GST)16.9 Cr (incl GST)
13.30 Cr (including GST)7.08 Cr5.48 Cr2.50 Cr
Guntur 8.75 Cr (including GST) 7.05 Cr6.01 Cr4.82 Cr4.13 Cr2.76 Cr
East 10.78 Cr9.82 Cr 8.23 Cr5.55 Cr4.54 Cr2.68 Cr
West 6.11 Cr5.5Cr4.62 Cr3.34 Cr2.88 Cr2.06 Cr
Krishna7.45 Cr (including GST)6.94 Cr (incl GST) 5.92 Cr (including GST)4.12 Cr3.19 Cr1.49 Cr
Nellore 4.48 Cr (including GST)4.04 Cr (incl GST)3.40 Cr (including GST)2.12 Cr1.77 Cr1.05 Cr
AP/TS 108.33 Cr 97.63 Cr81.03 Cr57.78 Cr46.79 Cr22.08 Cr
ROI8.50 Cr8 Cr 6.60 Cr5 Cr4.25 Cr
OS 12.95 Cr12.70 Cr11.50 Cr10.80 Cr9.60 Cr
Worldwide 129.78 Cr (118.70 Cr excluding GST) 118.33 Cr (109.30 Cr Excl GST)99.13 Cr73.58 Cr60.64 Cr
Pre-Business90 Cr90 Cr (Excl GST)90 Cr90 Cr90 Cr73 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here