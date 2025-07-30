“Was Priyanka Gandhi born in Wayanad?” questions Congress leader

“Did Rahul Gandhi own a house in Wayanad? Was Priyanka Gandhi born in Wayanad?” questioned Telangana Congress leader Feroz Khan, creating hulchul in grand old party circles.

Feroz Khan, a firebrand leader from Hyderabad, raised the issue of Priyanka Gandhi’s relation with Wayanad Loksabha segment, making a strong pitch for his candidacy in Jubilee Hills by-election.

As Transport Minister and Hyderabad Incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar gave a statement, ‘Congress ticket will be given to local leaders in Jubilee Hills Assembly by poll,’ Feroz Khan raised a strong objection to it. Feroz Khan stressed, even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not locals in Wayanad in Kerala, from where they have been elected as MPs.

“I have respect towards Ponnam Prabhakar. He is not the high command to comment on Jubilee Hills by-election candidate. Local birth should not be the sole criteria. Congress ticket should be given to a winnable candidate, who can appeal to all sections of people,” said Feroz Khan.

Feroz Khan contested from Nampally Assembly constituency for four times and lost. Inspite he has been serving people and earned name as a peoples-friendly leader. During 2023 polls, he lost to AIMIM candidate with narrow margin. As a result he has sympathy among Hyderabad people. He is trying hard to get Congress ticket in Jubilee Hills and enter Assembly this time.