Balayya’s Triple Treat?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in his best phase in his career. He is almost done with the shoot of Akhanda 2 and the film releases this year. Balakrishna will launch Gopichand Malineni’s film and the shoot starts in September. Balakrishna has also been in talks for the sequel of Aditya 369 and the film is titled Aditya 999. Balakrishna announced that he would direct the film himself but he has changed his plans. Krish came on to the board to direct the film and an announcement will be made very soon. The shoot of the film will start before the end of this year.

He was seen in a dual role in Aditya 369. As per the update we hear, Balakrishna will be seen in a triple role in Aditya 999. His roles in the film are kept under wraps for now. There are strong rumors that Balakrishna’s successor Nandamuri Mokshagna will make his debut with this interesting attempt. Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao who directed Aditya 369 has worked on the script of Aditya 999. More details about the film will be announced very soon.