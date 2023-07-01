Watch: Mahesh Babu’s Intense Weekend Workout

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who is completely focused on his fitness and his looks. The actor follows a strict diet and works out on a regular basis. The top actor also spent lavishly for his gym that is set up in his Hyderabad residence. Mahesh who frequently posts the videos of his workouts posted one more from this weekend. He posted a video on his Instagram page from his recent workout session.

“My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favourite skillmill finisher. 1 minute landmine press. 1 minute kettlebell swings. 1 minute skillmill run!! How many sets can you do???” posted Mahesh Babu along with the video. The actor is currently shooting for Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuJl1OGsXPq/?hl=en

