Dhanush lands into Trouble

Tamil actor Dhanush is busy with a bunch of projects in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. After the super success of Sir, Dhanush hiked his fee and he has taken advances from several filmmakers. The talented actor landed into trouble after the Tamil Film Producers Council is in plans to issue a Red Card for the actor. As per the complaint from Sri Thenendal Films, the action is planned to be taken. Dhanush has a commitment for the production house but he is not responding about the commitment.

The issue reached Tamil Film Producers Council. Tamil actors Vishal, Simbu and SJ Suryah have been given red cards recently for not honoring their commitments to the Tamil producers. We have to wait to see if Dhanush responds for the same.