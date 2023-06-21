Watch Malli Pelli – A Tale of Love, Challenges, and Second Chances on aha on 23rd June

Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting tale of Malli Pelli, a captivating Telugu film that explores the complexities of love, second chances, and the pursuit of true happiness. Premiering on *aha, on 23rd June*, “Malli Pelli” promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster.

In “Malli Pelli,” join Narendra (Naresh), a prominent Telugu actor who seemingly has everything but inner peace, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Despite his wealth and fame, his broken marriages have left him longing for tranquillity. When he crosses paths with Parvathy (Pavitra Lokesh), a talented Kannada actress, their connection becomes undeniable, but their approach to happiness is obstructed by Parvathy’s fear of media attention and the complexities of her love life.

With remarkable performances by Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh, “Malli Pelli” beautifully captures the essence of love, challenges, and the pursuit of happiness. This emotionally charged film will leave audiences enthralled and craving for more.

*Don’t miss the highly anticipated “Malli Pelli” premiere on aha on 23rd June*.