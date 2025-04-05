x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
image
P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
image
Bollywood’s Biggest Blockbuster’s Streaming Date
image
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
image
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani’s Theatrical Market

We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya

Catherine Tresa, a beloved figure in the Telugu film industry, is set to captivate audiences in her new movie “Phani,” directed by the talented filmmaker VN Aditya. This psychological thriller features Tresa in a powerful role, showcasing her range as an actress.

Produced by Dr. Meenakshi under O.M.G. Productions, “Phani” marks the debut feature of this prestigious banner. The film’s striking motion poster was recently unveiled at a grand launch event in Hyderabad by Legendary Director Raghavendra Rao.

At the event, Director VN Aditya said, “We started Phani as a small film. When Catherine garu agreed to join, it took the film to another level, and ultimately, it became a global movie. Catherine has worked very dedicatedly since she signed on for our film and even participated in workshops.”

Talking about special character for Snakes In Phani, he said “Catherine mentioned that she initially feared the snake, but over time, she became familiar with it. We wanted to give the snake a distinct character, so we held auditions for five days, using three cameras to capture the process and selected black pine.”

Filmed entirely in America, “Phani” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mahesh Sriram, Neha Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Kasi Vishwanath, Ranjitha, Yogita, and others. The film will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other Global languages.

Previous P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
else

TRENDING

image
We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
image
Bollywood’s Biggest Blockbuster’s Streaming Date
image
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani’s Theatrical Market

Latest

image
We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
image
P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
image
Bollywood’s Biggest Blockbuster’s Streaming Date
image
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
image
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani’s Theatrical Market

Most Read

image
P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
image
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
image
Turf war intensifies in Pithapuram

Related Articles

Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress