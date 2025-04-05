We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya

Catherine Tresa, a beloved figure in the Telugu film industry, is set to captivate audiences in her new movie “Phani,” directed by the talented filmmaker VN Aditya. This psychological thriller features Tresa in a powerful role, showcasing her range as an actress.

Produced by Dr. Meenakshi under O.M.G. Productions, “Phani” marks the debut feature of this prestigious banner. The film’s striking motion poster was recently unveiled at a grand launch event in Hyderabad by Legendary Director Raghavendra Rao.

At the event, Director VN Aditya said, “We started Phani as a small film. When Catherine garu agreed to join, it took the film to another level, and ultimately, it became a global movie. Catherine has worked very dedicatedly since she signed on for our film and even participated in workshops.”

Talking about special character for Snakes In Phani, he said “Catherine mentioned that she initially feared the snake, but over time, she became familiar with it. We wanted to give the snake a distinct character, so we held auditions for five days, using three cameras to capture the process and selected black pine.”

Filmed entirely in America, “Phani” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mahesh Sriram, Neha Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Kasi Vishwanath, Ranjitha, Yogita, and others. The film will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other Global languages.