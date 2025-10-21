x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Weekend Box-office: Dude and K Ramp Impress

Published on October 21, 2025 by sankar

Weekend Box-office: Dude and K Ramp Impress

Diwali 2025 is on Monday this year and to utilize the advantage of the holiday weekend, four films tested their luck in Telugu. Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and Priyadarshi’s Mithra Mandali are the straight Telugu films for Diwali. Dude is a film featuring Pradeep Ranganthan and the film was made in Tamil but with Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers backing the project. Among the four releases, Dude and K Ramp are on the top which will end up as hit films. Though these films received mixed response, the box-office numbers for both these numbers are super strong over the weekend.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada failed to open on a decent note. The film struggled to register decent numbers and the film also opened to poor response. Telusu Kada is one more disappointment for the actor this year after a debacle like Jack. Priyadarshi starrer Mithra Mandali was presented as a comic entertainer and the film was badly rejected by the audience. Diwali 2025 is a mixed bag with two decent hits and two disasters.

Next Samantha celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru Previous Chiru, Venky and Nag make Diwali even special
