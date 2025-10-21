Weekend Box-office: Dude and K Ramp Impress

Diwali 2025 is on Monday this year and to utilize the advantage of the holiday weekend, four films tested their luck in Telugu. Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and Priyadarshi’s Mithra Mandali are the straight Telugu films for Diwali. Dude is a film featuring Pradeep Ranganthan and the film was made in Tamil but with Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers backing the project. Among the four releases, Dude and K Ramp are on the top which will end up as hit films. Though these films received mixed response, the box-office numbers for both these numbers are super strong over the weekend.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada failed to open on a decent note. The film struggled to register decent numbers and the film also opened to poor response. Telusu Kada is one more disappointment for the actor this year after a debacle like Jack. Priyadarshi starrer Mithra Mandali was presented as a comic entertainer and the film was badly rejected by the audience. Diwali 2025 is a mixed bag with two decent hits and two disasters.