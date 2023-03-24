What Jagan did in 4 years, asks Bonda Uma

TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Friday asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, what did he do in these four years except levelling baseless corruption charges against former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, and his family.

Talking to media persons Bonda Uma dared Jagan to come for an open debate on the blatant lies uttered on the floor of the Assembly.

“Is Jagan dare enough to produce evidence and prove the charges made against Chandrababu,” Bonda Uma asked.

Stating that the members, on the floor of the House, should discuss either public issues or speak on the budgetary proposals introduced by the Government. Instead, the ruling party members have made the Assembly as a platform for utter untruths total falsehood,” Uma said.

Jagan and his government is more interested in throwing mud on Chandrababu Naidu and on the TDP than on people’s welfare and on the development of the State, he remarked.

Observing that till the other day, the ruling party leaders made a fuss on the Skill Development project, Uma pointed out that when the TDP demanded to prove the charges they ran away.

They alleged Rs 371 crore scam in the project and when the TDP leaders demanded to spell out the names in whose account the funds were deposited and from where, they remained totally silent, he said.

If Chandrababu was indulged in corruption while in power, what the Jagan Government has been doing in the past four years, Uma asked.

“Whatever we speak we speak with evidence,” he said and pointed out that Mr Jagan, while in Opposition alleged Rs 6 lakh cr scam but now as the Chief Minister, he took a ‘U’ turn and saying Rs 15 cr scam, Bonda Uma added.

The graduates taught a fitting lesson to Jagan in the recent Council polls, he said and stated that more MLAs will soon come out openly against Jagan.