x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !
image
Thug Life Ban: Karnataka Govt gets a Shock
image
Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews
image
Pic Talk: Meenakshi poses like a Glamour Doll
image
Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday

When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !

Trivikram

In the ever evolving world of cinema, timing is everything. And for Trivikram Srinivas one of Indian cinema’s most beloved storytellers had its own screenplay in mind.

Initially Trivikram was all set to collaborate once again with his long time creative partner Allu Arjun. The duo had delivered memorable blockbusters like Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and fans were eagerly awaiting their next outing. Around the same time Allu Arjun had talks with director Atlee who was then in parallel discussions for a potential film with Salman Khan. While that project eventually didn’t take off it led to a strong rapport forming between Atlee and Allu Arjun. That connection later evolved into their own massive project together.

With Allu Arjun Atlee’s film gearing up and Trivikram’s project was understandably placed on hold. Rather than waiting out the uncertainty, Trivikram chose to move forward with a vision close to his heart, person close to him.

That’s when destiny brought him back to one of his dearest collaborators Man of Masses NTR. The two had earlier delivered the hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and their bond remains strong. Now, they’re reuniting for a pan Indian mythological film which revolve around Lord Karthikeya.

According to insider talks this is what happened that led Trivikram to collaborate with his dear hero NTR in the end.

Previous Thug Life Ban: Karnataka Govt gets a Shock
else

TRENDING

image
When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !
image
Thug Life Ban: Karnataka Govt gets a Shock
image
Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews

Latest

image
When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !
image
Thug Life Ban: Karnataka Govt gets a Shock
image
Rana Naidu Season 2 gets Poor Reviews
image
Pic Talk: Meenakshi poses like a Glamour Doll
image
Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Related Articles

Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images