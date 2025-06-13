When Timing Writes the Script: Inside Trivikram’s Pivot from Allu Arjun to NTR !

In the ever evolving world of cinema, timing is everything. And for Trivikram Srinivas one of Indian cinema’s most beloved storytellers had its own screenplay in mind.

Initially Trivikram was all set to collaborate once again with his long time creative partner Allu Arjun. The duo had delivered memorable blockbusters like Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and fans were eagerly awaiting their next outing. Around the same time Allu Arjun had talks with director Atlee who was then in parallel discussions for a potential film with Salman Khan. While that project eventually didn’t take off it led to a strong rapport forming between Atlee and Allu Arjun. That connection later evolved into their own massive project together.

With Allu Arjun Atlee’s film gearing up and Trivikram’s project was understandably placed on hold. Rather than waiting out the uncertainty, Trivikram chose to move forward with a vision close to his heart, person close to him.

That’s when destiny brought him back to one of his dearest collaborators Man of Masses NTR. The two had earlier delivered the hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and their bond remains strong. Now, they’re reuniting for a pan Indian mythological film which revolve around Lord Karthikeya.

According to insider talks this is what happened that led Trivikram to collaborate with his dear hero NTR in the end.