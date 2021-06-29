When will RRR Release?

There are a lot of speculations going on about the release date of RRR. The makers today surprised everyone saying that the entire talkie portion of the film is completed and there are two pending songs to be canned. A brand new poster featuring NTR, Ram Charan is unveiled and the poster confirmed that the film will release on October 13th all over. Rajamouli and his team are super confident on completing the shoot along with the post-production work in this limited time. Rajamouli is one director who releases his films only after he is completely convinced with the output.

The makers added the release date on the poster only after the approval of Rajamouli. It is clear that Rajamouli is confident of releasing the film during the Dasara season. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors. The entire shoot will be completed by July and Rajamouli will have to rush with the post-production work. The film is carrying terrific expectations and all the deals for the film are closed.