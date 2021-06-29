Andhra PCC chief says, Chiranjeevi is still a Congress man

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Shailaja Nath responded on the comments of Oommen Chandy, Congress incharge for Andhra Pradesh, on Chiranjeevi.

Yesterday, Oommen Chandy said Chiranjeevi is not a Congress leader anymore. He made these comments during centennial birthday celebrations of PV Narsimha Rao. He commented that most of the senior leaders are participating in Congress party programmes but Chiranjeevi is not at all participating in any of the activities.

Today APCC chief Shailajanath released a Press note regarding this. He said that the leading film actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi is still a Congress man and is supporter of the party. He also added that Chiranjeevi is not participating in party activities just because he is currently busy in the film industry. Sailajanath noted that, Chiranjeevi is reaching out to the public by doing service and charity activities for the film industry workers and also to the the poor who are struggling during the corona pandemic. He added, Chiranjeevi and his family were Congressmen from the beginning and it is not correct to say that Chiranjeevi is not a Congressman.

He concluded the letter saying, party will utilise his services in future.