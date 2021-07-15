Who is behind pro-Junior NTR slogans ?

Who is behind the sprouting up of Junior NTR flags and Junior NTR slogans in TDP rallies? The way the slogans are being chanted in an organized manner and the way the flexis, flags and banners are coming up strategically shows there is a deep planning in all these. The aim seems to be to embarrass the TDP boss.

Initially, it was Kuppam. There were flags everywhere of NTR Junior in Kuppam when Chandrababu visited his home turf. There were even slogans asking him to bring back NTR. Chandrababu was nonplussed by this sudden turn of events. Later, on Junior NTR’s birthday, there were posters everywhere in Kuppam. Chandrababu asked his close confidants to prepare a report on who is behind all this. One does not know whether a report was published and if published, what its contents are.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, similar posters and flexis appeared in Machilipatnam also. There were slogans too demanding the return of NTR. Interestingly, NTR himself is now focused more than ever before on his career. He is busy with films and on more than one occasion, he has categorically said that there was no question of joining politics at this stage. Yet, these posters are springing up periodically.

The TDP feels this is the handiwork of the people, who were once with the TDP and have now shifted to the YSRCP. Such people are pulling strings and are whipping up this sentiment. In Kuppam, some of the trusted party workers are now in the opposite camp. They could be behind this, the party insiders feel. This is nothing but questioning the leadership of Chandrababu and his son Lokesh Babu. They feel these people are inciting gullible party sympathizers to raise these slogans. The party is now seriously planning to go to the roots of this.