Theatrical Release date locked for Nani’s Tuck Jagadish

Top producers and distributors have been meeting on a regular basis to discuss about the reopening of the theatres in the Telugu states. Films like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Most Eligible Bachelor, Seetimaar and others are announced for summer but missed the date. Going with the update, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish would be the first film to arrive after the second wave of coronavirus. The film will hit the screens on July 30th in a record number of screens. An official announcement about the same will be made this weekend.

Nani gave his nod already and the makers are planning the promotional activities of Tuck Jagadish in a grand manner. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh are the heroines. Shine Screens produced Tuck Jagadish. The theatrical and non-theatrical deals are closed long ago. Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Love Story will hit the screens on August 13th. Satyadev’s Thimmarasu is announced for July 30th release and Kiran Abbavaram’s SR Kalyanamandapam will hit the screens on August 6th.

Some big announcements are expected in the next two weeks. One can expect a packed August and September in Tollywood.