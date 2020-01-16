Why did Balakrishna skip Amaravathi visit today?

Actor and senior TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna skipped his Amaravathi capital city visit on Thursday.

Balayya’s sudden decision to postpone his Amaravathi visit triggered political speculations over why he changed his decision at the last minute.

Balayya was supposed to tour Amaravathi today to extend solidarity to the farmers and women, who are protesting against AP CM Jagan’s proposal to shift executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag for the past one month.

Balayya’s trip to Amaravathi was expected to boost the morale of farmers and women in Amaravathi capital region.

Farmers and women expressed happiness when Balayya announced to visit Amaravathi.

But they were upset when the news broke out that Balayya has postponed his visit.

They no reasons were cited officially by TDP why Balayya postponed his visit, there were speculations that it was because of sudden political development in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday when Jana Sena and BJP announced decision to forge an alliance and fight all the upcoming polls.

Balayya wanted to review the implications of Jana Sena-BJP alliance thoroughly before he visits Amaravathi and take a clear stand on what to speak in Amaravathi capital shifting issue.

For this reason, Balayya decided to postpone his visit on Thursday and planning to visit Amaravathi on Saturday.