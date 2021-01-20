Why did Naidu block Bharat Ratna to NTR, asks YSRCP

Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday questioned why Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu allegedly blocked a Bharat Ratna award to late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

“During Vajpayee’s time, why did you block Bharat Ratna when they were ready to give,” posed Reddy.

He criticized that Naidu comes out during NTR’s death anniversary or other occasions and demands a Bharat Ratna for the late founder of the TDP.

“You say that you have influenced Central politics, then what did you do in those days? You say you made many people presidents and prime ministers,” demanded the Rajya Sabha MP.

Alluding to the TDP national president, Reddy alleged that the person who backstabbed and claimed the life of NTR now pretends to honour him with giant garlands.

The issue of the Bharat Ratna award to NTR, a long time demand of his fans and supporters, has come to the fore following Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao saying that Naidu will not let the honour come to the former chief minister.

Reddy accused Naidu of plundering public money and calling somebody else a thief.

“People who demolish temples say that desecrations have occurred at the top of their voice,” alleged the Parliamentarian.

he also accused former TDP irrigation minister Devineni Uma of sand corruption allegedly under his watch.

“Who inflated irrigation projects valuations by 100 per cent and plundered public money. Because investigations will start, you have started these dramas,” he asserted.

Reddy also attacked Naidu for ridiculing the governance decentralisation system of ward and village volunteers as people who carry gunny sacks and work for a pittance of Rs 5,000.

“You mocked if a job of Rs 5,000 is a job at all but today a volunteer from Srikakulam went all the way to Bengaluru to deliver an arogyasri card (government health scheme) to save a little girl suffering from cancer,” added the MP.