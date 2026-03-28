Why did Rishab Shetty Unfollow Rukmini Vasanth?

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty emerged as a pan-Indian star with Kantara. The second installment is a huge success and Rishab Shetty has several feature films lined up in various languages. Rishab Shetty recently unfollowed Hombale Films, the producers of Kantara. There are strong speculations that there are financial differences between the Kantara star and his producers. The issue is currently going on and they did not respond or issue any official statement.

Soon, Rishab Shetty also unfollowed his Kantara actress Rukmini Vasanth on Twitter. This has become the most discussed topic across the circles of Karnataka. Rishab Shetty also unfollowed Raj B Shetty and the reasons for the same are unknown. Rishab Shetty had a major share in the profits of Kantara: Chapter 1 and the actor is not happy with Hombale Films after the release. But his tiff with Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty are unknown. Hope the facts will come out soon.