Peddi Release: Ram Charan strict on his Stand

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi is slated for April 30th release across the globe. The film’s shoot is yet to be wrapped up and the team is working round the clock to meet the deadlines. The shoot will continue till the mid of April. At this time, Ram Charan suffered a minor injury and he was advised to rest. But the actor returned back to the sets after a day’s break. Ram Charan is strict to complete the shoot as per the plan and release Peddi on April 30th as per the plan.

He is not in a mood to delay the film or push the release for the next available date. He instructed the film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru to complete all the pending works on time. The promotional plan is chalked out and Charan will promote the film all over. Right after the shoot concludes, Ram Charan will head for the promotions without any breaks. Peddi is a sports drama and the film has Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. AR Rahman is scoring the music and he is currently working on the background score.