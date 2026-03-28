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Home > Movie News

Nayanthara locked for Salman Khan’s Film

Published on March 28, 2026 by swathy

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Nayanthara locked for Salman Khan’s Film

Nayanthara

Top South Indian actress Nayathara was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and the actress played a crucial role in Yash’s Toxic that is due for release. The actress has been approached to play the lead role beside Salman Khan in his upcoming film that will be helmed by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally. The actress has signed the film recently and an announcement will be made soon. The shoot of the film will start in April as per the update.

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will bankroll this project and the shoot of the film will be completed before the end of this year. Salman Khan is working on a profit sharing mode and this untitled project is aimed for Eid 2027 release across the globe. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Battle of Galwan which will release soon.

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