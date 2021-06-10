Why every biggie is running to undivided Karimnagar district these days?

KCR, who rarely stirs out from his Pragathi Bhavan or Farmhouse, has gone all the way to a small village called Regunta in Jagityal district on Wednesday. Well! Officially, he went to console party MLA Balka Suman, who lost his father recently. But insiders say there is much more to KCR’s Jagityal visit than meets the eye. In fact, this is his first visit to Karimnagar after Eatala Rajender left the TRS.

Jagityal is part of the undivided Karimnagar district and undivided Karimnagar is where Eatala Rajender hails from. Though KCR met Suman, discussed covid situation with officials, the real purpose, according to political pundits, is to send feelers to TDP Telangana chief LV Ramana. The TRS is desperate to bring in Ramana with the promise of making him an MLC first and a minister later. The idea is to project a BC as a counterfoil to Eatala Rajender, who too is a BC.

KCR’s visit assumes significance as BJP’s Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao met LV Ramana on Wednesday and asked him to join the BJP. Quite curiously, Ramana assured to consider his request. This has clearly left the TRS rattled. If Ramana joins the BJP, it would only further strengthen the anti-BC image of the TRS, say analysts.

Hence, the TRS sent feelers to Ramana through KCR’s sudden visit to Regunta. Meanwhile Ramana is a happy man these days as he has suddenly become important and everyone is rushing to him with invites to join their party. This is interesting as only a couple of months ago, Ramana lost his security deposit in the Graduate MLC election. His party is all but dead in Telangana. Yet, he has political relevance thanks to the latest political developments.