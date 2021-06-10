RGV’s bold statement about his Family

Ram Gopal Varma who delivered sensational hits during the early days of his career could not recreate the magic in the recent years. He was in news because of his controversies or bold statements on his Twitter page. The ace director never took a break and continued to work during these tough pandemic days. RGV has been posting bold pictures with the actresses in the recent months. His recent click in which RGV was spotted smooching the thigh of an upcoming actress went viral all over. He was badly trolled but the controversial director is not bothered.

During one of his interactions, RGV was asked how his family reacts to his social media activities. RGV was not hesitant and he replied saying “My family gave up long ago and they are not much bothered. They left me to do whatever I wish. My daughter feels that I am a strange being in a zoo”. RGV directed a series of web-based projects but none of them turned up impressive. RGV has a lineup of films to be released on the digital platform Spark.