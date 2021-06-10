Ghantasala Ratnakumar, dubbing artist & son of legendary singer passed away

Ghantasala Ratnakumar, son of legendary singer Ghantasala and popular dubbing artist, passed away due to cardiac arrest today. He has been suffering with kidney issues and is on dialysis for long. But multiple health issues popped up recently and he passed away at Kaveri hospital in Chennai, where he was getting treatment. Details as below.

Legendary singer Ghantasala has 4 daughters and 4 sons through two wives as he married second time after his first wife passed away. Ratnakumar is his second son. He is also a very busy dubbing artist. He even entered the India Book of Records for dubbing eight hours non-stop. He worked as dubbing artiste for almost 40 years and has dubbed for more than 1500 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Sanskrit. He also dubbed his voice to over 15, 000 episodes in Telugu and Tamil serials and more than 50 documentaries.

He got multiple health issues recently. He was tested negative for Covid couple of days ago and his family members thought he would be discharged from hospital soon. But suddenly he got cardiac arrest and passed away.