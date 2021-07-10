Will agitate on RRR disqualification, says Vijaya Sai, Netizens counter

YSRCP MP Vijaya sai Reddy tweeted recently that thier party is going to a agitate in the parliament if the Lok Sabhaspeaker further delays the decision of disqualifying Raghurama krishnam Raju. However, netizens countered his statement. Details as follows.

It is known news that Raghu Rama krishnam Raju has been criticizing YSRCP despite getting elected from the same party. Even though YSRCP government was able to snub other TDP leaders through arrests, Raghurama krishnam Raju proved his mettle and shocked YSRCP by getting bail from Supreme Court. With this , YSRCP leaders started focusing on getting Raghurama krishnam Raju disqualified from Lok Sabha. They have already given complaint to Lok Sabha speaker that Raghurama krishnam Raju has been taking part in anti- party activities and requested the speaker to disqualify him. However, Raghu Rama krishnam Raju seems to have taken all precautions and didn’t try anything that makes anti defection law applicable on him. So the speaker has been delaying the decision. Now Vijaya sai Reddy gave a sweet warning that if speaker doesn’t take decision, they will agitate in the parliament to pressurise the speaker.

However, netizens countered his statement and suggested Vijay sai Reddy to agitate on the issues that really matter to the people like- agitating for special status, assurances given during the bifurcation and the ongoing water issues instead of agitating on the issues like Raghu Rama krishnam Raju disqualification.

We need to wait and see whether Vijaya Sai will pay heed to such suggestions or will continue to work only for the benefit of their own party.