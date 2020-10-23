Will Jagan allow Nimmagadda to restart local polls?

AP State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar recently petitioned the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, saying that the Jagan Reddy Government was not releasing funds to the SEC. In a hurry, the Government released funds immediately. At that time, the SEC also told the Court that the Government was not allowing it to conduct the local body elections. The judge said the Court was closely watching how the Government was giving trouble to a constitutional institution like the SEC.

Now, the SEC took his fight to the next level. As there the Coronavirus intensity has come down to some extent, Mr. Ramesh Kumar has decided to restart the postponed local body elections as early as possible. For this, he has called for a meeting of the political parties on October 28 to take their opinion. Obviously, Ramesh Kumar has not held prior consultations with the State Government. There are no cordial relations between them for long.

The SEC has already issued his circular asking the police parties to express their opinions. The ruling YSRCP has received the circular. It is a billion dollar question whether the ruling party will respond or not. It is well known that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is very angry with the SEC for postponing the local polls. Rumours later spread that CM Jagan has decided not to allow the local body polls to be completed under Ramesh Kumar whose term will be over next year.