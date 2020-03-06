Will Jagan delay local polls due to Corona virus scare?

TDP has written an open etter to CM Jaganmohan Reddy. It demanded that the AP government should implead in SLP filed in Supreme Court for overall 34 per cent BC quota. That has been a political demand which Jagan Reddy would not usually even take note of. But, the TDP leaders gave a new twist to it by bringing in the rising threat of Corona virus. Elections are not advisable because the whole world is cancelling major crowd-pulling events as part of precautionary steps against virus epidemic. Election campaigns and long queues at polling booths may bring together huge crowds which may harm people.

Unfortunately for Jagan Reddy, his Federal Front boss KCR has got a meeting of Amit Shah cancelled in Telangana in the name of virus. Cinema shootings are getting cancelled. People are cancelling their tours and pilgrimages. Will Jagan afford to ignore all this? However, political analysts say that Jagan is not in the habit of considering such issues to change his priorities. Jagan apparently wants to hit birds with one shot – ruining TDP BC votebank and getting Central funds.