Home > Movie News

Will Krish promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

Will Krish promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama featuring Pawan Kalyan and the shoot of the film is delayed by years. The film’s director Krish differed with the team and walked out of the project. Producer AM Ratnam’s son AM Jyoti Krisna took the responsibility and he completed the pending portions of the shoot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for June 12th release and the promotional activities have started recently. Pawan Kalyan will be present for the pre-release event of the film. The biggest question is if Krish attends the promotions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

He has shot more than 80 percent of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Krish has to attend the events and promote the film for his contribution. Krish earlier directed Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and he walked out of the project. He did not participate in the promotions and there are a lot of speculations about Krish’s contribution for the film. Krish has to participate in the promotions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and this would indeed help him. He walked out of the project after it was delayed and he should promote his product.

For now, Krish is occupied with the post-production work of Anushka’s Ghaati that is slated for release soon.

Next Why did Nayathara compromise on her Pay? Previous OG Team off to Mumbai
