Why did Nayathara compromise on her Pay?

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

Nayanthara

Tamil Lady Superstar Nayanthara was one of the busiest actresses down South and she delivered 4-5 films for years. The actress also emerged as the highest paid South Indian actress. Most of her recent films failed badly at the box-office. Nayanthara is not much in demand and the actress also crossed her 40s. She is away from regular commercial films from a long time. It was then she was approached for the heroine’s role beside Megastar Chiranjeevi. Nayathara also did not do a Telugu film from a while. Initially, the actress demanded over Rs 12 crores for the film.

The team was reluctant to pay such a huge sum for the actress. They started negotiating and also staged a hunt for other actresses. Nayathara finally signed the project for Rs 6 crores and this is her lowest remuneration in the recent years. She even promised to promote the film and the film’s director Anil Ravipudi has been appreciated. He also shot an introduction video with Nayanthara. The shoot commences very soon.

This untitled film features Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Sahu Garapati is the producer and Bheems is the music composer.

