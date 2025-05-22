x
OG Team off to Mumbai

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

OG Team off to Mumbai

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The periodic drama is slated for June 12th release across the globe. Pawan Kalyan is currently focused on the shoot of OG which is pending from months. A recent schedule has been completed and the last schedule of the film is planned to take place in Mumbai. Pawan is in plans to complete the pending shoot of OG without any delays. The team is off to Mumbai and the new schedule of the film starts in Mumbai tomorrow.

Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of OG on Saturday. The entire shoot of OG will be completed before the end of June. Pawan Kalyan has promised to allocate the dates as per the plan. OG is one of the most awaited Telugu films. Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. DVV Danayya is the producer and the film is planned for September 26th release during Dasara. Thaman is the music director of this stylish action drama.

