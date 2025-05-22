x
Home > Movie News

Security Scare at Salman Khan’s Residence

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

Security Scare at Salman Khan’s Residence

Mumbai Police apprehended a man and a woman on suspicion of trying to gain unauthorized access to the residence of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan today. The individuals were said to have made independent attempts to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The man was named Jitendra Kumar Singh, aged 23, while the woman was identified as Isha Chhabra, 32. According to the police records, Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh, was first seen lingering near Mr. Khan’s residence at approximately 9:45 AM on Tuesday. When an officer assigned to secure the actor approached him and ordered him to leave, Singh reacted violently, shattering his mobile phone on the pavement.

Later that evening, Singh attempted to access Galaxy Apartments by driving a car belonging to another tenant of the building. However, police intervened once more and subsequently taken him into the custody. During questioning, Singh expressed a desire to meet the actor, noting that he attempted to sneak inside because the police were not permitting him entry, the officer explained.

The following day, at around 3:30 AM, Chhabra made a similar attempt, managing to reach the apartment’s elevator, according to police accounts. “Both suspects have been taken into custody, and charges of trespassing have been filed against them,” stated the officer. Salman Khan previously faced a significant security threat on April 14 of the previous year when two men affiliated with the Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments. It later emerged that this attack was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) disclosed that Salman Khan was among the top ten targets that the Bishnoi gang intended to eliminate, mainly due to an infamous incident from 1998 involving the hunting of blackbucks that allegedly offended the Bishnoi community, as claimed by an incarcerated gang member. The actor has received multiple threats from the gang and has been assigned ‘Y-plus’ security by the Mumbai Police. Additionally, he has undertaken significant renovations to enhance the security of his home.

