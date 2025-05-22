Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates

Global Star Ram Charan has been touring in London along with his family and he participated in several film-related events. He is back to Hyderabad and he resumed the shoot of Peddi. The shoot resumed in a village set and a high voltage action episode is canned. Apart from this, some crucial scenes will be shot in this schedule and all the prominent actors of the film are participating in the schedule. Ram Charan sports a rugged look in Peddi and the film is a sports drama directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu will be seen essaying other important roles in Peddi. AR Rahman is composing the music and background score for this action drama. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi. The film is announced for March 27th release next year in theatres. Ram Charan will complete the shoot of the film before the end of this year. He has a project lined up with Sukumar and the shoot starts next year.