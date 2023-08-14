Will Megastar compensate for Bhola Shankar Losses?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent offering Bhola Shankar released on Friday and the film is heading towards the biggest flop in the actor’s career. Meher Ramesh made his comeback as a director after a decade and Megastar charged close to Rs 65 crores for Bhola Shankar. The film had no great theatrical deals and the film’s producer Anil Sunkara had to release the film on his own in most of the territories. Anil Sunkara is left in huge risk and he would be losing big through Bhola Shankar.

There are a lot of speculations about the financials and about the financial stress of Anil Sunkara. Chiranjeevi would be closely watching the box-office numbers and about the film’s recovery through the non-theatrical deals. With Anil Sunkara losing big, Chiranjeevi has to sacrifice some of his remuneration to recover the loss of the producer. We have to wait to see if Megastar steps out to save his producer of Bhola Shankar.