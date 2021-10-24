Will Roja be disappointed again?

Will her caste become film star-turned politician RK Roja’s bane? Will she be denied a place in the Jagan cabinet this time too? Political watchers say it is likely that Jagan, who is known to take caste equations quite seriously , may ask her to stand down one more time.

Roja has carved a niche for herself in politics. This is mainly due to her film glamour, her firebrand image and her work in the constituency. This two-time MLA is hugely popular in the constituency mainly because of her activism. She is a great supporter of YS Jagan and is known to defend him to the hilt. Thus, she has all it takes to become a minister.

But she could not be made a minister because there were already too many Reddy’s in the contention. When she wasn’t made a minister, she fretted and fumed. She made displeasure known to the party biggies by skipping the swearing in of the ministers.. Later, Jagan tried to mollify her by offering her the chairperson post of the APIIC. However, being a Reddy has become a headache for her. This time too, it is likely that she many not be picked this time too. Another major reason is that Chittoor strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is staunchly opposing Roja’s inclusion in the council of ministers. Let us wait and see how things unfold for Roja.