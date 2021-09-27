Will Telangana CS Somesh Kumar be shifted to AP?

IAS circles in Telugu States are abuzz with speculations that Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is facing the risk of transfer to Andhra Pradesh any time.

It may be recalled that the Centre has allotted Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

However, Somesh refused to shift to AP and filed a petition in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against his allotment to AP.

The CAT stayed the orders issued by Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPP) allotting Somesh Kumar to AP.

With this, Somesh Kumar has been continuing in Telangana cadre since then.

Somesh Kumar became very close to Telangana CM KCR later.

With this, KCR promoted him to higher levels and finally he was made CS in December 2019.

Somesh will be the longest serving CS for Telangana as he has service till December 2023.

He has a record of becoming CS of Telangana while he still continues to be under AP-cadre.

The Centre’s DoPT challenged CAT orders staying Somesh Kumar allotment to AP three years ago.

But the case did not come up for hearing so far.

It is now learnt that the Telangana High Court is taking up this case for hearing next week.

If Telangana High Court strikes down CAT stay orders, Somesh will be left with no option but to quit Telangana CS post and move to AP and work in some department like a normal senior IAS officer in AP.