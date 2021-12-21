Wise Move: Tollywood Biggies avert Clash

Telugu cinema is currently in the best phase. The market of Telugu films is expanding widely and language is no more a barrier. The ticket pricing GO in AP has been disappointing but the filmmakers are going ahead with the releases. RRR and Radhe Shyam commenced shoots three years ago and they finally landed in Sankranthi 2022 race. Even before the announcement of RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are announced. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata opted out from the race after the arrival of RRR and is announced for April release.

Now the makers of Bheemla Nayak too pushed the release to February making ways for RRR and Radhe Shyam considering their budgets and the release plans. A series of discussions went through and it was a wise move finally. SS Rajamouli thanked Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak for the step. This move would benefit all the releases as they would have enough scope to perform well and rake money. Producers Guild was active like always and made things easier.