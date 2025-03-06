World Bank Team Visits Amaravati

A high-level World Bank team recently visited Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, to review ongoing development projects and discuss future strategies. The team, led by Gerald Oliver, an urban specialist, included experts like Ken Gwyn (procurement specialist), Vedamurthy Rakesh (water and sanitation specialist), and Podipireddy Srinivas Rao. They held detailed discussions with officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on various aspects of Amaravati’s construction and management.

Key topics included water management projects, environmental and social safeguards, and procurement-related processes. The team also emphasized skill development training for local youth to ensure their participation in the capital’s growth. Additionally, they reviewed plans for monitoring and controlling construction activities to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The World Bank team proposed setting up an Amaravati Development Mission to oversee these initiatives. They collaborated with CRDA’s strategy division to finalize plans to transform Amaravati into a sustainable and modern capital city.