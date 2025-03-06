x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Politics

World Bank Team Visits Amaravati

Published on March 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!
image
SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official
image
World Bank Team Visits Amaravati
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Opposes Delimitation
image
Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election

World Bank Team Visits Amaravati

A high-level World Bank team recently visited Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, to review ongoing development projects and discuss future strategies. The team, led by Gerald Oliver, an urban specialist, included experts like Ken Gwyn (procurement specialist), Vedamurthy Rakesh (water and sanitation specialist), and Podipireddy Srinivas Rao. They held detailed discussions with officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on various aspects of Amaravati’s construction and management.

Key topics included water management projects, environmental and social safeguards, and procurement-related processes. The team also emphasized skill development training for local youth to ensure their participation in the capital’s growth. Additionally, they reviewed plans for monitoring and controlling construction activities to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The World Bank team proposed setting up an Amaravati Development Mission to oversee these initiatives. They collaborated with CRDA’s strategy division to finalize plans to transform Amaravati into a sustainable and modern capital city.

Next SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official Previous CM Chandrababu Naidu Opposes Delimitation
else

TRENDING

image
SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official
image
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra off to Odisha
image
Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC

Latest

image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!
image
SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official
image
World Bank Team Visits Amaravati
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Opposes Delimitation
image
Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election

Most Read

image
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!
image
World Bank Team Visits Amaravati
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Opposes Delimitation

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign