SSMB29: Rajamouli should make it Official

SS Rajamouli is completely focused on SSMB29, an action adventure that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film has been under pre-production for more than a year and the team completed the first schedule in Hyderabad. The entire team flew to Odisha for the next schedule and the updates along with the pictures are rolling on social media. SS Rajamouli had a habit of making things official before commencing the shoot. He conducted press conferences and announced the details of his films right from the title to the plot and the cast, crew.

But he is tightlipped about SSMB29. But the team is unable to keep things under wraps. Priyanka Chopra is on board and the actress joined the sets. Prithviraj Sukumaran was spotted along with Mahesh Babu in the airport yesterday and this makes it clear that Prithviraj Sukumaran essays a powerful role in the film. In this digital era, it is impossible to control or restrict the updates of any film. Rajamouli should make things official before everything leaks online. His father Vijayendra Prasad made it official that the film is a forest adventure and it would be shot in various countries of the globe. By the time Rajamouli interacts with the media, there would be no surprises left. The team of SSMB29 should make things official at the earliest. KL Narayana is producing this big-budget attempt and MM Keeravani is the music composer.