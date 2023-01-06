Yash pens a special message for his Fans

Kannada actor Yash gained pan-Indian craze and image with KGF franchise. He is not in a mad rush and is waiting for the big project that can take him to the next level. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the big news about his next project like the nation has been waiting for. Yash announced that the big news will be out on January 8th on his birthday. Before his 37th birthday, Yash penned a letter to his fans. He said that the big announcement about his next film is delayed and he will not announce it now as it is taking a long time. Yash also said that he would not be available on his birthday this year for his fans.

Yash said that the wait would be worth it. He also said that he is not a person who celebrates birthdays. “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding” wrote Yash about his next film. There are a lot of speculations about the next project of Yash and the announcement is due.