Home > Politics

YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule

Published on August 10, 2025 by snehith

YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the apex governing body and the custodian of largest Hindu temple Tirupati, has set a strict rule to keep away political comments and hate speeches those who visit the shrine. This decision was taken last year by the new council which was formed after the NDA government came to power in 2024 elections. Earlier, individuals representing different political parties used to make inflammatory statements before the media after completing the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

But, YSR Congress party leaders seem to be not paying any heed to these rules and often indulge in controversies by making politically motivated comments at the media point of Tirumala. On Sunday, former MLA and current YSRCP president of Kadapa district Raveendranath Reddy, who happens to be a close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has breached the rule and issued controversial statements after having darshan at Tirumala shrine.

Ravindranath Reddy slammed the ruling coalition government for allegedly betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of Super Six. He predicted that YS Jagan will be sworn back as Chief Minister of the state in 2029. He also spoke about the high stakes ZPTC elections in Jagan’s home constituency Pulivendula and alleged that electoral malpractices are being committed by the ruling party to tamper the election.

These unwarranted comments have been taken notice by the disciplinary and vigilance committee of TTD. Reportedly, the board is likely to issue a show cause notice to Ravindranath Reddy seeking his explanation on why a suitable disciplinary action should not be taken against him for breaching the ‘No politics in Tirumala’ policy.

Mallareddy takes U turn after retirement comments go viral Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks
