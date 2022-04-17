YCP leadership warns minister, ex-minister

The ruling YSR Congress is caught in a piquant situation with a minister and farmers minister locking horns and holding public meetings in Nellore on Sunday. The party leadership had issued serious warnings to both the leaders and directed the Nellore police to take serious action if any violations were noticed.

The party leadership also warned the two leaders of severe consequences if they spoke against each other or made any reference to the rivals in their speeches.

It all started with former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy holding events in Nellore on Sunday. While Govardhan Reddy is visiting the Nellore town for the first time after getting a berth in the cabinet, Anil Kumar is holding a meeting with his supporters for the first time after losing the cabinet berth.

The two leaders never saw eye to eye during the last three years and the war is set to be intensified in the days to come. While Govardhan Reddy’s supporters have planned for a massive rally in the town to receive the minister, Anil Kumar Yadav’s supporters have organised a big meeting in the town.

The police have provided tight security in the town and have reportedly told the followers to follow law and order. The state police have reportedly told the Nellore district police to be impartial with the two camps and take severe action if any group violated the law and order.

Meanwhile, former minister Anil Kumar Yadav had already met Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s rivals in the district, including MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. It is said that Anil Kumar Yadav is asking the ruling party leaders not to cooperate with the minister.

It is to be seen how the ruling party leadership would resolve this issue between the former minister and the minister as the leadership sets its eye on the next elections.