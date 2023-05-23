Young Actress To Romance Gopichand

Shivarajkumar’s Vedha movie fame Kannada director A Harsha is all set to debut in Tollywood with Gopichand for his 31st movie. KK Radhamohan is bankrolling the project under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. The latest update from the film is that young actress Malavika Sharma is on board to romance Gopichand.

Malavika Sharma was last seen Ravi Teja’s Nela Ticket and Ram Pothineni’s Red. Harsha was looking for a fresh face to romance Gopichand. He approached Malavika Sharma and felt that she is the apt one for the assignment. She is also a trained dancer. All her credibilities brought her on board for the film. The actress is also happy for her collaboration for Gopichand31. The official announcement is expected to be out soon.