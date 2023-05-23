Truth Behind Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s Lip Lock Scenes

Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s Indian version of Citadel is directed by The Family Man directors Raj & DK. International Citadel features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. After the release of the Citadel global version, there were many speculations on Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s intimate scenes.

Some media houses reported that as in the global version, Samantha and Varun will have many intimate lip locks in the Indian version. But Samantha’s team denied the rumours. They cleared that there will be no intimate scenes between Varun and Samantha. Citadel’s Indian version is not as same as the global version, Indian Citadel will stand on its own as per reports.