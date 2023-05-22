Jagan does not want Viveka murder case to be probed, says TDP

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, does not want any investigation into the murder case of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, said TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday.

Varla Ramaiah told media persons here that Jagan wants that there should be no progress in the investigation of the case and the culprits should not be brought to book.

The TDP politburo member is of the opinion that Jagan, after becoming the Chief Minister, has withdrawn the petition that he filed before the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the murder clearly indicates that he does not want any investigation into themurder case of his uncle.

“Though the High Court has ordered for a CBI probe into the murder case following an appeal by Sunitha, the daughter of Viveka, Jagan is creating hurdles at every stage,” Varla Ramaiah remarked.

The State police are resorting to even issuing threats to the CBI officials only with the blessings of Jagan, the TDP politburo member observed.

Maintaining that the style of functioning of the State police officials is highly objectionable, Ramaiah asked how a case can be filed against the investigation officer, Ramsingh.

The statement made by the Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) that it is difficult to control the rowdies of Pulivendula and that a law and order issue will arise will remain as a black day in his career and it is a shame on the IPS system itself, Ramaiah stated.

“The SP is acting under directions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) so that the MP, Avinash Reddy, will not be taken into custody. The CBI never faced such a situation in its history,” he remarked.

Demanding that a case by the CBI be registered against the Director General of Police (DGP) and the SP, the TDP politburo member when the TDP State unit president, Atchen Naidu, and other party leaders like Kollu Ravindra, were taken into custody even when their health condition was not good why the State police not cooperating for the arrest of an accused in a murder case.

The Centre should interfere in the matter and order for a probe into the style of functioning of the State police, Varla Ramaiah said and wanted the CBI to study the record of phone calls of the Kurnool SP too.