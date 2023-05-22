Lokesh promises linking of Kundu river with KC canal

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been keeping in pending even the works that can be completed with minimum funds and soon after the TDP forms the next government the Kundu river will be linked with the Kurnool-Kadapa (KC) Canal to resolve all the irrigation problems in the area, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

The farmers from Ramachadrapuram under KC Canal met Lokesh during his pada yatra and in a memorandum submitted to him mentioned that since their village is at the tag-end of the canal they are not getting irrigation water. If the Kundu river, which is very close to their village, is linked to the KC Canal the irrigation problems of not only their village but also 30 surrounding villages will be resolved, they said in the memorandum.

“It is really unfortunate that the farmers in the village, which is very close to the Kundu river, are facing such problems. Irrigation has taken a back seat in the YSRCP rule and once the TDP is back in power in the coming polls the linking of Kundu river with the KC Canal will be taken up,” Lokesh said.

Earlier before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Monday, Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of Balija community at the Dornipadu campsite. The TDP general secretary pointed out that the TDP strived hard for the uplift of the Balija community but now the community has become a victim in the hands of Jagan.

Several leaders from Mangalagiri Assembly segment joined the TDP at the campsite in the presence of Lokesh. Welcoming them into the party, Lokesh asked them to work hard to bring the TDP back to power.