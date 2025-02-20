YSRCP Alleges Security Lapses for YS Jagan

YSRCP Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to provide central security for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Reddy expressed concerns over what he described as “grave security lapses” that could endanger Jagan’s life.

Mithun Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh government of failing to provide adequate security to Jagan, who currently enjoys Z+ security. He highlighted a recent incident during Jagan’s visit to the Guntur chilli market yard, where police protection was reportedly absent. Reddy also pointed out suspicious activities near Jagan’s residence, suggesting a larger conspiracy to threaten his safety.

The YSRCP leader demanded that central security forces be immediately deployed to protect Jagan, citing the state government’s alleged negligence. He emphasized that the lack of proper security measures is a violation of democratic norms and poses a significant risk to Jagan’s life.

YSRCP leaders, including Botsa Satyanarayana, have also raised alarms over the issue. Satyanarayana met with the Governor to lodge a formal complaint, stating that even a single constable was not seen during Jagan’s recent tours.

However, this looks like a new strategy adopted by YS Jagan to avoid appearing in court, as the last time he attended was on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, YSRCP party leaders are calling it a matter of democratic integrity.