Home > Politics

Rajalingamurthy murder: Gandra lands in the soup

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

Rajalingamurthy murder: Gandra lands in the soup
Rajalingamurthy murder: Gandra lands in the soup

Former MLA BRS senior leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy is in the soup over social activist Rajalingamurthy’s murder.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy raised the issue of Rajalingam’s brutal murder making Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy responsible.

Accusing former MLA Gandra for the murder, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy argued, “BRS is unbashely encouraging murder politics. Rajalingam Murthy was murdered only because he had filed case against former CM KCR, former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao alleging corruption and substandard construction of Kaleshwaram Project. He was murdered on the instructions of Gandra Venkataramana Reddy. CM Revanth Reddy should take this murder seriously.”

Reminding how advocate Vaman Rao couple were brutally murdered during BRS regime, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that BRS leadership is continuing the same murder politics even in Opposition, to silence critics and suppress their corruption.

Gandra Venkataramana Reddy immediately hit back at Komatireddy’s accusations, terming them as politically motivated. He added that property disputes were reason behind Rajalingamurthy’s murder and there is no political angle in it.

While the attack of Congress leaders on Gandra Venkataramana Reddy may seem as politically motivated, the past vidoes of Rajalingam clearly point out that there is a history of rivalry between Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and the deceased.

Even Rajalingamurthy’s wife has accused Gandra Venkataramana Reddy for the murder. So, all these developments point fingers towards Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, landing him in the soup.

